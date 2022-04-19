IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 54,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

BCC opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $85.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $197,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

