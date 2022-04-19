IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

