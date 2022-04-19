Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Chuy’s reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chuy’s by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.89. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.
Chuy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
