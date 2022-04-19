Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. Celsius reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of CELH opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.04 and a beta of 2.01. Celsius has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $110.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after acquiring an additional 302,817 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Celsius by 4.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $2,703,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $3,600,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Celsius by 14.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

