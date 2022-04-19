Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. State Street has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in State Street by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in State Street by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in State Street by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

