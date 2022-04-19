Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Abbott Laboratories Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $116.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,915,982,000 after purchasing an additional 776,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after acquiring an additional 82,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.