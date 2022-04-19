Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $2,107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 70.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 337.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after purchasing an additional 216,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPMC. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

