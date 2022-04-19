Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PJT Partners by 95.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in PJT Partners by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PJT Partners by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PJT. StockNews.com began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of PJT opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

