SVB Leerink Comments on Stryker Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SYK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $258.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 52-week low of $236.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

