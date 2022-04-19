Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,027 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,251.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

