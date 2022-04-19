BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,276,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after buying an additional 107,359 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,291,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after buying an additional 79,355 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after buying an additional 338,406 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $88,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $836,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,024,677.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,702 shares of company stock worth $4,081,992. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

