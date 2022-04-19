McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 58.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.41. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 53.43%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

