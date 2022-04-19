Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after purchasing an additional 396,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,312,000 after acquiring an additional 456,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,892,000 after acquiring an additional 159,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,464,000 after acquiring an additional 122,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,004,000 after purchasing an additional 86,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SF. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

