Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPP. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 672,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 340,839 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 74,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,447,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

