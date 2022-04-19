Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CONMED were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in CONMED by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

NYSE CNMD opened at $142.73 on Tuesday. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $117.62 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

