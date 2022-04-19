Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 4,101 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $212,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNL opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.61%.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

