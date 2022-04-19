Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Medpace were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $152.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $231.00.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

