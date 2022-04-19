Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $689,000 Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $695,564. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $929.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.22.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

