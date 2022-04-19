Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,629,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PB stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.17.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

