Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.90.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

