Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.96.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.76 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

