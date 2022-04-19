Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 43.2% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bio-Techne by 140.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $412.06 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $347.88 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $421.27 and a 200-day moving average of $449.31.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.40.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

