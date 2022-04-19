Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,357 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ChampionX by 2,124.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 3.00. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

