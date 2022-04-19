Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $3,055,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Atkore by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after buying an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 58.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Atkore by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

ATKR opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.06. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. Atkore’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.