Advisor Partners LLC Grows Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. QVT Financial LP lifted its stake in JD.com by 212.8% in the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in JD.com by 140.1% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in JD.com by 134.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,657,000 after acquiring an additional 314,664 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 22.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Shares of JD opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of -151.32 and a beta of 0.65. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.