Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Murphy USA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MUSA opened at $241.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.51. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.56 and a twelve month high of $241.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

Murphy USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

