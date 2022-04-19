LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,433,000 after buying an additional 347,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after purchasing an additional 310,606 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $371,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.64. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

