Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,003 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Skyline Champion worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after acquiring an additional 356,528 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,760,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

SKY stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.