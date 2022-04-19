Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,102,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 over the last 90 days. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

