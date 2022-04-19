Advisor Partners LLC Makes New $391,000 Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $64,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.23. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 332.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

