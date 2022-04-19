Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,579,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,147,000 after purchasing an additional 148,924 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $110.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

