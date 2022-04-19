Advisor Partners LLC Buys 12 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cable One by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Cable One by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 175,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cable One by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 2.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 110,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cable One by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,776,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO opened at $1,381.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,476.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1,631.41. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,364.05 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several research firms have commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

