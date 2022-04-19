DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 600.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in DaVita by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $119.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.58. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

