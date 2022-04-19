Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.27 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after buying an additional 3,009,083 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after buying an additional 2,024,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after buying an additional 1,699,255 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,926,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after buying an additional 1,369,202 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $83,232,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.29 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

