Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pearson alerts:

NYSE PSO opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Several research firms recently commented on PSO. Bank of America began coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.50.

Pearson Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.