Advisor Partners LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,696,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $118,897,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,127,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,780,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,174,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

