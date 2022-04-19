Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,060 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,828,000 after acquiring an additional 295,036 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

