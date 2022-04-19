Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 884,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.07.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. Macquarie upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

