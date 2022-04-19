Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ENI by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ENI from €14.70 ($15.81) to €14.90 ($16.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.32.

E opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

