Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,911 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

EVRG stock opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

