Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.64.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

