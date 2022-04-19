Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of MASI opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.17. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.