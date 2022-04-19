Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.17. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $129.68 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

