Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.61 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

