Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,624,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,693,000 after buying an additional 152,773 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,025,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

Shares of AAP opened at $218.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.80. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

