Advisor Partners LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Lear by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on LEA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.44.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.19. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.