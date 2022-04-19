Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,227 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

