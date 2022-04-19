Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.79 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.08.

CBOE opened at $116.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average is $123.13. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.53 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

