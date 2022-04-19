Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,394 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

RPRX stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,556,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

