C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,756,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after buying an additional 1,036,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,408,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,013.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 273,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 249,002 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $102.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

